Bob Saget's wife and daughters file lawsuit to stop the release of further documents - all we know Full House star Bob Saget was found dead on 9 January

Full House star Bob Saget was found dead on 9 January 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was 65 years old.

MORE: Bob Saget's wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, pays sweet tribute to him following funeral

Last week his family confirmed his cause of death and wife Kelly Rizzo and their three daughters are now suing Orange County Sheriff and the Medical Examiner’s Office to stop the release of any further documents related to his passing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bob Saget played Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen's TV dad on Full House

How did Bob Saget die?

Bob died in the evening of 9 January 2022 after he performed a stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his national tour.

READ: Model and influencer Cristina 'Vita' Aranda shot dead in front of estranged footballer husband

MORE: Stephanie Seymour shares heartbreaking post following shock death of her son

Hours after the event, he shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the "really nice audience," adding, "Lots of positivity".

A month after the tragic loss, his heartbroken loved ones confirmed the coroner’s findings in a statement which read: "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Bob and wife Kelly

Acknowledging the huge outpouring of love and support they had received from fans and friends following Bob’s untimely death, they added: "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Who has filed the lawsuit?

The lawsuit was filed on 15 February 2022 against local Florida officials by Bob's wife Kelly and children Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

Bob with his daughter (left) and Kelly

The suit claims that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public."

They have also asked for all information and materials gathered about Bob's death to be exempt from public records requests.

Who was Bob Saget?

The 65-year-old appeared in the ABC show Full House for seven years, starring as the widowed father of D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). He became best friends with actor John Stamos on the show, who played his character's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis who helped the run their family along with Joey Gladstone (played by Dave Coulier).

The 65-year-old appeared in the ABC show Full House for seven years

Bob reprised his role for ten episodes in the Netflix spin-off Fuller House which followed DJ, decades later, and her own children. From 1989 to 1997 he also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos.

What tributes were paid after Bob Saget died?

Following his passing, Kelly – who married Bob in 2018 – paid an emotional tribute to her husband. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time," she wrote.

"But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever.

Bob with Mary-Kate and Ashley

"I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to love you."

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," John Stamos shared with fans in the hours after Bob's death was confirmed.

"Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family," tweeted friend Whoopi Goldberg in tribute.

Bob with John Mayer (left) and John Stamos

John Mayer was a close family friend and he paid for Bob's body to be flown back to Los Angeles fromFlorida. He also retrieved Bob's car from LAX airport.

On an Instagram Live, he shared, while in tears: "I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.' "

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.