Full House star Candace Cameron Bure pays tribute to onscreen dad Bob Saget four years after his death at 65

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure recently paid tribute to her onscreen dad Bob Saget four years after his death at 65.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet message: "I miss you. Not just today, but every day," she wrote.

Bob appeared in the ABC show Full House for seven years, starring as the widowed father of D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

He became best friends with actor John Stamos on the show, who played his character's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis who helped the run their family along with Joey Gladstone (played by Dave Coulier)

The comedian died in the evening of 9 January 2022 after he performed a stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his national tour.

Hours after the event, he shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the "really nice audience," adding, "Lots of positivity".

A month after the tragic loss, his heartbroken loved ones confirmed the coroner’s findings in a statement which read: "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," they added.

Candace spoke of her relationship with Bob back in 2024: "Bob was always so inspiring because he always told you that he loved you no matter what," she told HOLA!

"When he left, when he said goodbye, he always hugged you and he always told you that he loved you. So you always knew it.

"And that has been so inspirational to me and in my life today, to make sure I say that every single time I leave a room with my family and my friends so they know I love them,' she added.