George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth look incredible in celebratory backstage photo The celebrity couple have been married for 20 years

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are couple goals – and proved this more than ever during their recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The celebrity couple played a Newlyweds game on the ABC chat show, but Ali had the best reaction to them not winning, pointing out that it was in fact because they have been married for over two decades.

To mark Valentine's Day, the author posted a backstage photo of the pair of them in the Live studio, surrounded by love heart décor and confetti balloons, and wrote: "We didn’t win the Newlywed game on @livekellyandryan but that’s because we aren’t newlyweds… 20 years and going strong! Happy V day!"

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story in photos

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "But you look like newlyweds." A third added: "Hot couple alert!"

During the interview, the pair - who are parents to daughters Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16 – gave an insight into their family life, revealing how they spent Valentine's Day.

GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth backstage on Live with Kelly and Ryan

They revealed that George had surprised them with roses and candy, along with pajamas from their mom.

Kelly then went on to ask them: "A guy meets Elliott at school, and two months later says 'I'm in love with your daughter, I want to marry her'." "Now?!" George incredulously asked, to which Kelly responded: "Now. At the Jefferson Hotel. What say you," referencing the place where the GMA star asked his wife's father for her hand in marriage.

The celebrity couple have been married for 20 years

"I would say no," Ali instantly replied, continuing: "I've told Elliott and Harper, I was 36 when I got married. You don't buy the first car you see, you test drive a few cars first. I would definitely say no."

Ali and George met on a blind date that they were both reluctant to go on, but are more than happy that they did – realising almost instantly that they had a connection, and getting engaged just a few months afterwards.

