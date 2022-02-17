Luke Bryan teams up with Jordan Davis for incredible ACM weekend show All proceeds for the event benefit ACM Lifting Lives

American Idol star Luke Bryan has announced he will be headlining the ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On show in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 ACM Awards.

Luke will be joined by Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson for the event, as well as more performers who have yet to be announced. The event will take place on 6 March, the day before the big ceremony, and will see guests take part in a golf skills competition as well as enjoy the live performances.

All proceeds for the event, sponsored by Canteen, benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music that funds national music therapy programs and serves members of the music community who face unexpected hardships.

The 2022 ceremony will take place on 7 March but Luke will already be in town as he kicked off his Las Vegas residency on Friday 11 February.

The residency is running through February but just a day after its opening night Luke revealed he was "having so much fun I decided to stay! NEW Vegas dates have been added."

Luke is also nominated for three ACM Awards for his duet 'Buy Dirt' with Jordan.

The pair will vie for Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

It's a busy few months for Luke as later in February he will be back on the American Idol judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, and in June he launches his Raised Up Right tour.

