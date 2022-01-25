Luke Bryan receives outpour of love as he shares bittersweet message with fans The American Idol judge has a legion of fans around the world

Luke Bryan has been inundated with messages from his loyal fans following his latest closing show.

The American Idol judge has had the time of his life in Cancun, Mexico, over the past few days, where he has been playing at Crash My Playa 2022.

It's safe to say that Luke didn't want the concerts to come to an end, and shared a heartfelt message alongside a series of pictures from the event on Instagram at the start of the week.

Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

"@crashmyplaya 2022 was one for the books. Didn't want it to end," he wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such an amazing four days of fun," while another wrote: "So glad you had a great time and you got your voice back." A third wrote: "Looks like you had a great concert there in Mexico."

What's more, Luke's wife Caroline Bryan came on stage with him at one point, and the singer shared a sweet image of the pair embracing in front of the cheering crowds.

Luke Bryan marked the end of his much-anticipated concert

Luke had a close call just before Crash My Playa as he was unsure whether or not he would get his voice back on time.

The singer had hit a slight snag after cheering on the National Championship game, and was worried that it would impact his vocal chords.

His wife shared a photo of herself placing tape around her husband's mouth at home in the kitchen, as she revealed he was on "vocal rest".

The American Idol star's wife Caroline Bryan was also in attendance at the event

She also explained that Luke had lost his voice due to "excessive screaming at National Championship game," and joked that she wasn't too unhappy about it.

"I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him," she wrote. It's a busy time for Luke, who is balancing his performances with preparing for the next series of American Idol, which kicks off next month.

The star will be back on the judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, while Ryan Seacrest will once again return as the show's host.

