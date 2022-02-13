Luke Bryan calls on fans to help him after 'losing money' in Las Vegas Luke kicked off his Las Vegas residency

Luke Bryan has shared a fun new video with fans calling on them to buy his tour merchandise because he's lost all his money on the blackjack tables.

The country star kicked off his Las Vegas residency on Friday 11 February and before he hit the stage he posted the video which saw him tell fans he was "checking out the Vegas merch" before adding: "Please buy it because I've lost money on the blackjack table…"

Fans were more than willing to help Luke out, with many calling on him to put the merchandise online for those who couldn't make it to a tour date.

"Please put it online for the fans who couldn’t go, we will get your money back very very soon!!!" commented one follower as others shared how much they wanted the baseball cap in particular.

The residency is running through February but just a day after its opening night Luke revealed he was "having so much fun I decided to stay! NEW Vegas dates have been added."

His wife Caroline flew in from Nashville for the opening night, along with four pals and a special surprise - Fireball the monkey.

Caroline surprised Luke with Fireball

"Fireball the monkey is ready for opening night!" she captioned a picture of her with a large stuffed monkey that wears a gray sweater with a red hood that reads: "Wild about you."

Luke has already enjoyed a jet-set start to the year, having recently returned to Nashville following a few days in Cancun, Mexico, for Crash My Playa 2022.

Luke and wife Caroline have been married for almost 16 years – and they still look like honeymooners.

Caroline joined Luke on stage

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, Luke was almost lost for words when Caroline surprised him on stage during Crash My Playa for an impromptu duet of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

In the footage, Caroline jumps on her husband's back and wraps her arms around his neck while he continues to try and belt out the song with a huge smile on his face. Unable to continue singing, Luke and Caroline enjoy a brief giggle as he gestures to his throat before Caroline pulls him in for a close embrace.

Later this month he will be back on the American Idol judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, and in June he launches his Raised Up Right tour.

