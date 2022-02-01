Luke Bryan overjoyed as he shares exciting news with fans about his upcoming tour The country singer has had an incredible career to date

Luke Bryan is not one to stay still for long and the country star is set for an exciting – and busy – year ahead.

On Monday, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to announce the pre-sale dates for his upcoming tour, Luke Bryan Raised Up Right.

Alongside a teaser image of the upcoming gigs, the American Idol judge wrote: "My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans.

VIDEO: Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

"So thankful every time we get to do it! 2022 is going to be a good one with @RileyDuckman, @M10penny, and @The_DJRock! Pre-sale starts TOMORROW (2/1) for NutHouse members and general on-sale is Friday (2/4) #RaisedUpRightTour."

Fans were quick to react to the news, and while many were delighted, others expressed disappointment at living too far away from the venues.

"No Ohio," one wrote alongside a sad face emoji, while another wrote: "No California dates??" A third added: "Please add Southern California to your list!"

Luke Bryan announced some exciting news about his upcoming tour

Those that live near one of the selected venues were overjoyed though. "Let's go!! Can't wait," one wrote, while another remarked: "This just made my day. Been waiting to hear this!" A third added: "Yes! Finally get to take my little girl to @lukebryan! See you in October!"

Luke has already enjoyed a jet-set start to the year, having recently returned to Nashville following a few days in Cancun, Mexico, for Crash My Playa 2022.

The country singer is going back on tour

It's safe to say that Luke didn't want the concerts to come to an end, and shared a heartfelt message alongside a series of pictures from the event on Instagram.

"@crashmyplaya 2022 was one for the books. Didn't want it to end," he wrote. What's more, Luke's wife Caroline Bryan came on stage with him at one point, and the singer shared a sweet image of the pair embracing in front of the cheering crowds.

Luke Bryan with his wife and son

It's a busy time for Luke, who is balancing his performances with preparing for the next series of American Idol, which kicks off next month.

The star will be back on the judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, while Ryan Seacrest will once again return as the show's host.

