Al Roker majorly divides fans as he shares Today Show change for 2022 Olympics The weatherman is quite popular nevertheless

Al Roker left fans split down the middle when he took to social media to share a change that had been brought to the set of his morning show.

He revealed with pictures on Instagram that he and the rest of his Today Show co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer, were hosting their show outside.

As none of them were able to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, they decided to set up camp in the Today Plaza outside their studios.

They all bundled up in matching Team USA winter gear and even started a campfire, wearing beanies and huddling together to protect each other from the cold of New York City.

"My man, @photonate was out on the @todayshow turned @nbcolympics plaza capturing the chilly moments," he captioned his post, but many fans were not so enthused.

Several took to the comments to question why the hosts needed to be outside in the freezing cold instead of creating a similar set inside, with one writing: "The question is WHY???"

Fans questioned the hosts' decision to report from the Today plaza

Another said: "Yes, why are you outside and freezing? You're not in China. We all get it! Wear some cool USA indoor gear and be warm," with a third also adding: "Why?? Go inside where it's warm!!!"

However, there were quite a few who did enjoy seeing the team in a new avatar and embracing the spirit of the Olympics, with one saying: "You all look fantastic."

One also wrote: "Ughhh I am in love with so many of those outfits. I wish I had that closet," with a third commenting: "Awesome people," with a series of heart emojis.

The popular weatherman has been delighting his followers with more snippets of the Olympic coverage he has been part of with his team, however.

The Today hosts radiated warmth even in the cold

He recently even shared a heartwarming series of snaps that saw him embrace co-hosts Hoda, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan, writing: "At @todayshow we are always #bettertogether and no one captures this like @photonate," which many gushed over.

