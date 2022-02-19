Holly Willoughby shares intimate glimpse inside her time off with her family The Dancing On Ice star is enjoying half-term

Holly Willoughby is making the most of her children's half-term holiday, taking some time off from her This Morning presenting duties. The presenter, who turned 41 last week, gave fans an intimate glimpse inside her "night in" on Friday evening.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a flawless selfie of herself looking fresh-faced whilst unwinding with a glass of white wine.

In her caption, she referenced Storm Eunice by writing: "The calm after the storm… [heart emoji] necklace of joy… layered or the star of the show… diamond moonflower necklace @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque #ad #sparkles wine… models own."

Fans were quick to comment, with one stating: "Holly you look amazing and very beautiful and a very gorgeous woman." Another remarked: "Beautiful as always." A third post read: "Absolutely beautiful, stunning pretty lady!"

The post comes days after Holly shared an adorable snap of her son Chester's sweet Valentine's Day card, addressed to their Golden Retriever named Bailey. The card read: "To my Valentine, Roses are red, violets are blue, you are my sunshine and I love you! Xxx Chester."

The TV star is making the most of her children's half-term break

The note included a hand-drawn illustration of Bailey among some flowers and was bordered by red love hearts. Bailey was pictured snoozing next to the handwritten letter addressed to her. Holly posted the picture that showed her son's penchant for poetry on Instagram alongside the caption: "Chester's Valentines… Happy Valentine's Day," with a love heart, dog and kiss emoji.

The TV star shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 12, Belle, 10 and Chester, seven. The family welcomed Bailey into their home back in November and she has since captured hearts across social media. Holly revealed that while her new pup is "lovely in every single way," she is also "very lazy."

Holly shared a sweet photo of her son's Valentine's Day surprise on Monday

She also admitted that welcoming Bailey into the family changed her life. Back in November, the star wrote on her lifestyle website Wylde Moon: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything…

"My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."

