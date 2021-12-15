Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford's super strict rule for him at home The This Morning duo opened up about their Christmas decor

Christmas is an important time of year for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, and while their family home is often decked out with beautiful decorations, Eamonn is only allowed to be responsible for one room.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's stunning family mansion revealed

In an interview with Woman & Home magazine, the This Morning star admitted that his colourful taste in decorations is very different from his wife's traditional decor. "I'm quite traditional. I like the whole red, gold and green theme, and I have favourite decorations, things that we've had for years that you get out every year and it just says 'Christmas,'" Ruth explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Ruth Langsford's beautiful 2020 Christmas tree

Eamonn added: "Ruth has now granted me, in my own home, a room that I can decorate. Last year, I bought these lights that you programme from your phone and you can have them strobing, flashing, whatever colour you want, whatever sequence you want."

READ: Coleen Nolan's post-divorce home is a private love nest with boyfriend – photos

RELATED: Stacey Solomon spent three days decorating 'worst tree' – fans react

His wife quipped: "Eamonn has regressed into childhood. The older he gets, the more he goes back into his childhood at Christmas."

Eamonn is only allowed to decorate one room at Christmas

The couple, who got married in 2010, usually share photos and videos of their stunning decorations but have kept their festive home transformation largely under wraps so far this year. If 2020 is anything to go by, their Surrey house will be a winter wonderland!

Last year, Ruth and Eamonn first installed their three Christmas trees in the final week of November. Ruth shared a clip of one and told her followers, "Tree's up! One of three actually! Spent all day yesterday doing them and added the finishing touches today… Feeling in the Christmas mood now!" She opted for a red and gold theme, with baubles hanging from the branches, along with pine cones and holly berries.

The couple revealed they could be spending Christmas apart

Perhaps they plan to keep the decorations more low-key this Christmas should they wish to spend the holidays with their respective families. Ruth revealed that looking after her elderly mother Joan needs to come first, while Eamonn's family is in Belfast.

Eamonn explained: "We have this issue now in that we've got a sea dividing us, we often have a dilemma or whether I go to Belfast or whether Ruth comes with me. But Ruth wants to be with her mum. Her mother is 93 this year. It's easier for us often to be apart."

Ruth added: "Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn't be going to Belfast this year because I need to be with my mum. It's about family for me."

SHOP: 9 stylish soft furnishings on eBay that are cosy AND under £75

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.