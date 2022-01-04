Ruth Langsford clarifies comment on being 'fed up' with Eamonn Holmes amid his health battle The new GB News host recently confessed his condition has affected his marriage

Ruth Langsford has touched upon the comments made by her husband Eamonn Holmes, who recently suggested their marriage was under "strain" due to his battle with chronic pain.

Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, Ruth clarified his remark as she asked viewers whether chronic pains and illnesses can impact relationships.

Speaking about her own experience, she explained: "People have asked about his health because he's had a really rough year this year. Bulging discs in his back, he hasn't been able to walk properly, it's transferred down his leg and he's really finding it hard to walk.

"He said in this interview, which actually made me feel a bit sad, he said, 'I think my family are a bit fed up with me now.' He said, 'The kids are a bit embarrassed about how I move around or don't move around, and Ruth's getting a bit fed up with me.'"

Discussing the comment, Ruth said: "I thought, well, I am and I'm not. Do you know what I mean? It's human. You can't help, but when you're helping someone all the time and they’re very incapacitated it’s hard to be Florence Nightingale all the time."

Ruth and Eamonn have been married since 2010

She added: "I think you feel that maybe you're a bit of an inconvenience or burden… You know, a lot of people don’t want to be a burden on anybody."

Eamonn, who made his GB News debut on Monday morning, has been very open about his struggle with a trapped sciatic nerve.

Of Eamonn’s health challenges impacting their relationship, Ruth said: "I can tell when Eamonn's not fine. It might be something really small like he might just drop his glasses or something and I see it out of the corner of my eye and I see him trying."

