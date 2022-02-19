Jennifer Garner pays emotional tribute to close friend on her birthday The actress marked the special day on social media

Jennifer Garner took to social media right before the weekend to pay a special tribute to someone quite close to her with a heartfelt note.

The actress shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of herself with her close friend and manager Nicole King Solaka on her birthday.

She took the moment to pay a heartwarming tribute to her friend, writing: "Twenty two years working together, growing up together, raising babies as a unit, laughing and crying, tending to each other and each other's people.

"Ok and yes— twenty two years of sneaking out to shop in NYC during press. (She tells me what to buy— I buy it— I feel goofy trying to wear it and revert back to jeans and sneakers)."

She talked more about their close bond and gushed about Nicole, after which she added an emotional note that paid tribute to her colleague Chris Huvane, who recently passed away.

"For @nksolaka's birthday she would like all of us to honor the life of her dear friend and colleague Chris Huvane— to reach out to people you love, especially if they are struggling, to talk about mental health and to love your people right out loud.

"I love you, NKing. Happy Birthday."

Jennifer celebrated her manager's birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Many fans and friends reached out in the comments to wish Nicole a happy birthday as well while also supporting her on the loss of her friend and co-worker.

The 13 Going on 30 actress had a hard week, also reeling from the loss of film director and producer Ivan Reitman, who she paid tribute to on social media as well.

The mom-of-three knew the celebrated man behind the likes of Ghostbusters and Kindergarten Cop on both a professional and personal level and said she was pained that she didn't seize the opportunity to see him before he passed away.

Alongside a photo of herself with Ivan, she shared how she had been unable to see him and his family before his death, but wrote: "Instead, I'm sharing with all of you, hoping you'll remember the brilliant man behind STRIPES, KINDERGARTEN COP, MEATBALLS, GHOSTBUSTERS, DAVE, TWINS, and even—DRAFT DAY.

The actress shared a photo with Ivan and some heartfelt words

"My love to my friend Jason, his family, and everyone who loved Ivan Reitman."

