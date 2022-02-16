Jennifer Garner mourns loss of friend Ivan Reitman - 'My heart hurts' The actress has been left devastated

Jennifer Garner penned a moving tribute to someone very special on Tuesday, when she mourned the loss of film director, Ivan Reitman.

The Ghostbusters producer died at the age of 75 and Jennifer remembered what a wonderful man he was with a heartbreaking message.

The mom-of-three knew the celebrated man behind the likes of Stripes and Kindergarten Cop on both a professional and personal level and said she was pained that she didn't seize the opportunity to see him before he passed away.

Alongside a photo with Ivan, Jennifer wrote a lengthy note, which read: "I loved Ivan Reitman. As a director, Ivan had such an astute eye he noticed every thought crossing my mind in every take.

"He would rush in with so many notes and ideas my brain would explode trying to keep track and execute – getting a laugh or good job from Ivan equaled Day Made. Between takes, Ivan and I talked and talked and talked."

She continued: "He saw my life more clearly than I did at the time; I’ll always love him for his candor and fierce protection.

Jennifer shared a photo with Ivan and some heartfelt words

"Lucky me - I’ve worked with both Ivan and @jasonreitman (@reitcatou and @badandy—you're next) and while I didn't see them together often, I saw one in the other all of the time: a shared kindness, a shared devotion to family, to @tiff_net, to music, to hockey (wasn’t it the @canucks?), to filmmaking. A deep devotion to each other."

Jennifer added: "I had a chance to see Ivan, his beautiful wife, Geneviève, Jason—all of the Reitman family—recently. Something got in the way, at the time it was impossible to make the evening happen.

"Today I don’t remember what was so important, but my heart hurts that I missed a chance to sit next to Ivan and talk and talk. I would have told him thank you."

Ivan Reitman (pictured with son Jason) passed away peacefully in his sleep

The star concluded: "Instead, I'm sharing with all of you, hoping you'll remember the brilliant man behind STRIPES, KINDERGARTEN COP, MEATBALLS, GHOSTBUSTERS, DAVE, TWINS, and even—DRAFT DAY. My love to my friend Jason, his family, and everyone who loved Ivan Reitman."

Ivan died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on 12 February.

At the time his family told The Associated Press: "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement.

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

