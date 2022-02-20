Hoda Kotb shares heartwarming Super Bowl video that has fans instantly gushing The Today Show host endeavors to spread happiness

Hoda Kotb took the opportunity to spread some happiness to her immense fanbase over the weekend with her latest social media post.

The Today host took to Instagram to share a video of a 99-year-old woman dancing in her seat to Mary J. Blige's performance of Family Affair at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

The caption with the clip read: "Got sent this video of my 99-year-old granny dancing to the Superbowl halftime show, and it was a reminder how amazing she is and how lucky I am."

Hoda simply wrote: "Love!" with her post, and fans immediately started gushing and thanked her for sharing it, including the original poster, who commented: "That's my granny! Her name is Jean and she turns 100 in August. Thanks so much Hoda!"

One fan wrote: "Get it, Granny!!! Absolutely love this so much," and another said: "Can't love this enough!!"

The Today Show anchor enjoys radiating positivity, whether it's with inspirational social media quotes or fun activities on television, with a recent one leaving many fans in hysterics.

Hoda shared an adorable video of a woman dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime performance

Hoda and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager decided to get into the Olympics spirit themselves recently by participating in a game of curling.

"Hoda and Jenna-lympics, let's go!" she termed it during the Today with Hoda and Jenna segment, with both then confessing that they weren't particularly good at athletic activity.

"My balance is about the same as it was when I'm in third great, not great," Jenna said. Hoda then added: "I may be flat on my back, but I will not give up. I will be the last one standing."

The two then tried the activity out for themselves with a coach, as Hoda took the first round at sliding the stone to the target area and Jenna worriedly looked on.

The two Today anchors tried curling

She was eventually left stuck in her position as she hilariously called out: "Help me get up," while Jenna started sweeping and then comedically added: "The sweeping feels very natural to be honest. I wish I had a little Pine Sol."

A post sharing the segment on Instagram quickly racked up the likes as fans appreciated how willing the two were to try out anything and give their fans a laugh.

