Hoda Kotb shares sweet family throwback to celebrate milestone moment

Today star Hoda Kotb has shared a sweet birthday tribute to her niece Hannah alongside a series of throwback snaps.

"Where does the time go! Happy birthday Hannah B! Aunt Hodie loves you xoxo," she captioned the post which featured three pictures of Hannah - one of her playing soccer with rainbow-striped socks, another of her with Hoda and younger sister Ella, and a third more recent picture of the teenager.

Fans loved the pictures and took to the comments to wish Hannah a happy birthday as well. Hoda has two siblings, brother Adel and sister Hala, and two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.

However she recently shared the sad news that her engagement to Joel Schiffman had been called off; Hoda announced the end of her relationship live on air.

In an emotional statement, Hoda said: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

She told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager: "We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

Hoda shared these sweet throwback pictures

The couple had been together for eight years, and got engaged in November of 2019. They adopted their children, Haley and Hope, together but they're now navigating co-parenting and it appears Hoda is attempting to be as jovial as possible for her young family.

A recent photo of her oldest daughter revealed the family were getting into the spirit of the Olympics and preparing to cheer on Team USA as Haley had a homemade Olympic flame.

Hoda's fans couldn't believe how grown and cute Haley is

Hoda was flooded with responses from fans who couldn't believe how big Haley has got - or how cute she is.

"That face. She is adorable," wrote one, while another added: "She could not be cuter," and a third remarked: "OMG, she is absolutely adorable. Thank you very much for sharing this picture."

