Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: 50 Cent makes surprise guest appearance

Fans were taken by surprise during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show when 50 Cent made a guest appearance.

The rapper quite literally dropped in to deliver a rousing performance of his biggest hit, In Da Club, by being suspended from the ceiling.

He then descended to the floor and joined his group of dancers to round out his performance, being supported by the others in the star-studded group.

This year's Halftime Show featured a majorly anticipated line-up of musicians, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

Dr. Dre kicked off the affair with Snoop to perform their hit Next Episode, with the two eventually then going into a rendition of 2Pac's California Love.

They were then followed by 50 Cent, after which Mary appeared on the roof of several trailer-like sets that were created on the field.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

She then got fans pumped with a performance of her hit Family Affair and then delivered an emotional and grand rendition of her ballad No More Drama.

Kendrick then appeared on the field with a slew of back-up dancers wearing "DRE DAY" sashes to perform a powerful rendition of his song Alright.

Eminem then appeared to perform Lose Yourself that had the crowd join in as well, featuring another guest appearance by Anderson .Paak to support the group on drums.

The show then ended with Dr. Dre taking to the stage once again to be supported by the rest of the group for a performance of Still D.R.E.

Fans began having fun with the rapper's unconventional entry during his performance

Fans enthusiastically reacted to the performance, particularly 50 Cent's cameo and his entrance, with many already sharing memes on social media.

"How 50 entered the stage #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime," one fan wrote with a picture of Spiderman below, while many were quite excited to see him.

