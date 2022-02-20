Nicole Scherzinger shares incredible tribute to Celine Dion in new video The star is one of many honoring the singer

Nicole Scherzinger has left fans stunned after sharing an incredible tribute to Celine Dion.

The singer is the latest to partake in a viral TikTok trend using Celine's song, It's All Coming Back To Me Now.

The trend sees people covered in blankets and feigning not looking their best, only to slowly take off their coverings and reveal glamorous looks as wind blows in their face, just as the chorus of the songs starts.

The Pussycat Dolls alum's rendition is the most iconic yet, and her performance is seriously something else.

The video starts off with Nicole wrapped in a plush white bathrobe, holding a hair brush for a microphone as someone holds a mustard yellow blanket in the background.

Just as the "baby, baby, baby," lyrics that cue the chorus start playing, Nicole boldly rips off her robe to reveal a stunning yellow cut-out dress that matches her yellow eyeshadow. Her dutiful helper drops the yellow blanket being used as a backdrop, just as the singer lets her hair down and switches the hair brush for a real microphone.

Nicole's epic tribute to Celine

Wind starts blowing her way as she dramatically leans back to sing the remaining lyrics of the 1996 song which has regained popularity thanks to TikTok.

Fans rushed to the comments to share compliments and how impressed they are with Nicole's attempt at the viral trend. "You're everything!" one commented, while another said: "You made my day," as well as: "The best one yet."

Actress Taraji P. Henson also commented saying she loved Nicole's video, but was brought to a laughing fit more so by the person running back and forth behind the star trying to keep up. "The run took me OUT!!!! Friends like that are keepers," commented the star.

Celine thanks fans in New York City for their ongoing support

The viral trend honoring the My Heart Will Go On singer comes amid her ongoing health battles that have led to her having to cancel her Courage world tour.

In a statement on Instagram, the singer wrote: "I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

