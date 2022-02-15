Nicole Scherzinger looks red hot in jaw-dropping top for Valentine's Day The star is dating Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger certainly turned up the heat this Valentine's Day.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger unrecognisable with blonde hair and risqué sheer dress

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph with her fans in honour of the occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

Nicole can be seen showcasing her toned figure in a red sequinned handkerchief top teamed with a matching skintight skirt.

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets

MORE: Thom Evans gets fans talking with baby photos

Her long dark hair has been styled in glamorous bouncy waves and she completed her look with a bold red lip and sparkling hoop earrings. "Happy Valentine's Day beauties," she wrote. "Me and my top are sending you all our [love]."

Nicole looked incredible in her Valentine's Day post

Hawaii-born Nicole started dating former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans at the start of 2020. He had a sweet Valentine's message to share with his love on Instagram – accompanied by two candid photos.

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's sun-kissed new selfie turns heads

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo

The pictures show the couple posing for selfies together while stood side-by-side in a beautiful outdoor setting. Thom, 36, wrote: "I am so happy to have you in my life @nicolescherzinger. Happy Valentine's Day my love."

Boyfriend Thom also celebrated on Instagram

Nicole and Thom originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when he competed in a boy band and she was a member of the judging panel.

When they rang in their one-year anniversary at the start of 2021, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

The couple started dating at the start of 2021

She wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

The stars famously share a love of fitness and frequently post videos of their workout routines with fans. In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

Read more HELLO! US stories here