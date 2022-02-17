Nicole Scherzinger entrances in a power suit for stunning new photos The Masked Singer star sure knows how to give a moment

Nicole Scherzinger knows all about delivering a major fashion statement with her looks, and her latest social media post absolutely did not disappoint.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest outfit, a navy blue power suit under which she wore nothing, revealing her bare chest.

Her sleek locks fell below her bust, a departure from the shorter style she'd shown off earlier, accentuating the different components of her outfit, a blazer paired with wide-legged pants.

She crouched for a couple of the shots and for a final pose, she delivered a smoldering gaze while hiking one of her legs up to the knee and showing off the width of the pant leg.

"The bigger the flare, the bigger the M O O D," she captioned her photographs, and fans and famous friends alike were most definitely feeling the mood too.

"Stopppppp," Kevin McHale simply wrote, with Natasha Bedingfield just adding: "Wow," and Leslie Jordan saying: "Va va voom!!"

Nicole exuded power in her navy blue suit

Fans bombarded the comments with flame and heart emojis, with one enthusiastically writing: "YOU ARE JUST GORGEOUSSSSS," and another saying: "Girl, you tryna kill us? Literally EVERY photoshoot is better than the one before."

The former Pussycat Dolls really can seize a moment and her styles often match, including the recent outfit she donned for Valentine's Day.

The 43-year-old singer showcased her toned figure in a red sequined handkerchief top teamed with a matching skin-tight skirt.

Her long dark hair had been styled in glamorous bouncy waves and she completed her look with a bold red lip and sparkling hoop earrings. "Happy Valentine's Day beauties," she wrote. "Me and my top are sending you all our [love]."

The singer went all red for her Valentine's Day post

And the love was reciprocated by her boyfriend Thom Evans, who shared pictures of the couple posing for selfies together while they stood side-by-side in a beautiful outdoor setting. Thom, 36, wrote: "I am so happy to have you in my life @nicolescherzinger. Happy Valentine's Day my love."

