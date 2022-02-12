Celine Dion shares update as fans worry about her health The singer has had to cancel shows because of her ill health

Celine Dion has been keeping a low profile after the singer was plagued once again with ill health, but over the weekend she shared some updates with fans.

The first was to do with a viral hits playlist on Spotify, which featured her iconic song, It's All Coming Back to Me Now. Posting a green screen with the playlist on it, the superstar's social media team wrote: "A hit song that transcends generations… Over 25 years of It's All Coming Back to Me Now… and counting! Thanks to all of you for your amazing and very creative videos, and for giving so much love to this song."

The message was then signed off with: "Team. Celine," before it was repeated in the singer's native French tongue.

The second update dealt with a more topical moment, as it was themed around Valentine's Day, which is on Monday.

The post celebrated some of the Canadian singer's best known love songs and explained: "The Love Songs playlist: Celine's most beautiful songs for all kinds of love in one playlist… updated just in time for Valentine's Day! Much love to all of you!"

Celine shared some news online

The playlist features close to 60 of the star's love songs from classics like My Heart Will Go On to some of her more kesser-known songs like Seduces Me.

Celine - who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October – recently revealed she is still not well enough to perform and she has had to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour.

In a heartfelt message, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

The star is a mom-of-three

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

