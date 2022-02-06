Nicole Scherzinger shares new clip in neon leopard-print dress that has to be seen The Masked Singer star sure knows how to work it

Nicole Scherzinger gave fans another reason to spend obsessing over her social media with her latest post in a truly show-stopping outfit.

The singer shared a clip of herself adapting to the latest social media trend, dancing to the Pussycat Dolls classic Buttons in a neon animal-print outfit that no one saw coming.

She wore a blue and green neon leopard-print dress that hugged her curves and also gave her an hourglass shape, even featuring a leopard face on the chest.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger opens doors to epic LA home - watch tour

Nicole wore her hair in a long braid that went down to her waist and coordinated her make-up with her outfit, wearing bright blue eyeshadow.

"What I wanna do is spring this on ya…," she captioned her clip, and her followers were certainly thrilled, with many of them simply inundating the comments with heart-eyed and flame emojis.

"THE Pussycat Doll, ladies and gents," one simply commented, with another saying: "The real Queen for this trend is moving out," and a third excitedly adding: "This video is on repeat forever."

Nicole turned quite a few heads in her neon leopard-print

The Masked Singer judge is no stranger to hopping on the latest trends and delighting fans with her social media posts featuring her performance skills.

The singer sent her fans into a tailspin recently with another similar video, one fans believed to be a behind-the-scenes look at one of her outfits for the upcoming season of the singing competition.

The 43-year-old commanded attention by going braless in a metallic white blazer with matching pants, performing another series of provocative moves while playing up the attitude for the camera.

At one point, she almost exposed more than she intended as she pulled on the lapels of her jacket and flashed plenty of flesh.

The singer looked like a boss in her power suit

Nicole has been filming season seven of The Masked Singer since January, and if these posts are a glimpse of looks to come, then fans are in for a real treat when the hit show returns in March.

