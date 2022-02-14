Celine Dion shares emotional Valentine's Day message that has fans in love She truly knows how to nail a ballad

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to get excited when she took to social media to celebrate a special day, soundtracked by one of her most memorable tunes.

The singer shared a snippet from one of her most romantic tunes, The Power of Love in an Instagram Reel to celebrate Valentine's Day.

With it, there was an emotional message that read: "Today is the perfect day to tell all those you love how much they matter. Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! - Team Celine"

Fans immediately took to the comments to gush about their memories of the song and wish her as well, with many bombarding the comments section with heart emojis.

Several dubbed her the "queen" of love songs, with one writing: "The only song anyone should be listening to today," and another saying: "Queen of ballads."

A third added: "Celine is the queen of love songs," with another fan also commenting: "Thank you Celine. I love your songs."

Celine shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day post for her fans

The superstar singer did share a few updates with fans over the weekend, the first of which had to do with a viral hits playlist on Spotify, which featured her iconic song, It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

Posting a green screen with the playlist on it, the superstar's social media team wrote: "A hit song that transcends generations… Over 25 years of It's All Coming Back to Me Now… and counting!

"Thanks to all of you for your amazing and very creative videos, and for giving so much love to this song."

The second was a Valentine's Day post preceding this one, celebrating some of the Canadian singer's best known love songs and explained: "The Love Songs playlist: Celine's most beautiful songs for all kinds of love in one playlist… updated just in time for Valentine's Day!

The singer shared a Valentine's playlist for fans

"Much love to all of you!"



