Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside home to mark special celebration The Friends star proved her brand works for furry friends too

Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to take good care of her loved ones.

The star commemorated National Love Your Pet Day with an adorable video of her showering her dog, Lord Chesterfield, with lots of love and affection.

The video was taken from inside Jen's stunning home, which revealed a fireplace and luscious greenery in the background.

The adorable video was shared on Lolavie's Instagram page, the actress' latest venture, a hair care brand.

The 53-year-old looks casual yet chic wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and black pointy-toed shoes. The video catches her on her knees as she grabs Lord Chesterfield's face and snuggles him.

The actress adorably snuggles Lord Chesterfield

The Friends star tells her beloved pet: "You're a Lolavie boy," right before sweetly kissing him on the forehead. The brand captioned the video with: "A good boy with good hair!"

The caption continues to explain that: "Reminder that ALL of our products are vegan and cruelty-free — meaning we do not conduct, condone or commission any animal testing."

Fans loved how mindful and caring Jen's brand is, commenting: "Thank you for preaching such great and inspiring attitudes like these!" and: "I love seeing Jen happy with her dogs," as well as: "I loved this video! Jen's cute voice! My God! And how shiny and beautiful Chesterfield's hair is."

The Morning Show star with one of her pups, Sophie

The star is undoubtedly a major dog lover, and has two other pups besides Lord Chesterfield: Clyde, a terrier mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull.

She frequently posts other adorable videos of her beloved dogs, and also shared some pictures on her stories in honor of the special day. One was a close-up of Lord Chesterfield with crying and heart eyes emojis, and the other is one of her looking into the camera as she plants a kiss on Sophie's head, showcasing not only the adorable dog but Jen's bright blue eyes as well.

