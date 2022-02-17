Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness.

SEE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We lost someone very special. His experience taught us the importance of providing help and support to people and families affected by mental illness. Please look into @namicommunicate as a resource as we honor the life of Chris," Jennifer shared alongside a picture of Chris and a link to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen paid a touching tribute to her late father

A fundraiser has also been set up for NAMI, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of all those affected by mental illness, in Chris' name.

Chris was married to wife Cole, and she paid tribute to her husband thanking him for being "everything I ever wanted".

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's zen $21million home where she married ex Justin Theroux

"I’ve never experienced such intense love and care in my life. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have known you let alone share a life with you as your wife. I can’t believe I will never be able to hold your hand again," she wrote.

"I will be forever grateful to you for showing me what true love is and feels like. I will be forever grateful to you for making me a part of your family. A family that I thought only existed in fairy tales and movies. You knew I would be in the best hands possible.

Jennifer paid tribute to Chris

"I am so sorry you suffered for as long as you did. You did not deserve to. I am so heartbroken."

9-1-1 stars Arielle Kebbel and Oliver Stark both shared Cole's post and linked to the NAMI fundraiser.

Chris hailed from a family of high-profile talent agents including managing partner at CAA Kevin Huvane, and Stephen Huvane, a co-founder and talent publicist at Slate PR.

His company also paid tribute

Management 360 shared the news of his passing on social media, and clients including Storm Reid and Kate Bosworth left broken heart emojis.

"Brought humanity and sensitivity and kindness to every corner of this industry and to all who crossed his path," shared Kate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox