Jennifer Aniston's dogs get in the way of her workout in heartwarming video

Jennifer Aniston has a more unconventional way of keeping fit than you'd think, at least based on her new workout video.

The actress took to her Instagram Reels to share a clip of herself in the midst of an intense workout, including bicycle crunches and movements with a barbell.

She wore a red string top with leggings that showed off her sensational figure, proving that the 52-year-old is no slouch when it comes to working out.

However, the main element of her video was her dogs getting in her way, as both Lord Chesterfield and Clyde made appearances to play around in her home gym.

At one point, while Jennifer tried to push her legs in the air, the two started fighting over a toy and got in her way several times as well.

The actress seemed mildly amused and frustrated by her pets' insistence to be in the frame, and fans quickly inundated the comments section with laughter and heart emojis.

Jennifer's dogs kept interrupting her workout

"I love how our furry friends are fascinated by the human working out," one wrote, with another saying: "Ahhhhh this is the cutest."

A third added: "I love!!! So relatable! My cat does 'yoga' with me, he stretches on the floor next to me and gets in my way! He thinks he is part of it," and one also commented: "Best pups ever."

The Friends star is gearing up to get into top shape for her latest project, having gotten to work on the upcoming sequel for Murder Mystery.

Jennifer shared a picture of herself standing on a beach with the waves crashing behind her wearing a floral kimono and embracing her friend and co-star Adam Sandler.

The actress reunited with Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2

She also included a clip of the busy set for the movie as she wrote: "Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2," leaving fans ecstatic.

