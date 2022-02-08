Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in tropical beach photo alongside someone special The star was soaking up the Hawaiian weather

Jennifer Aniston is hard at work shooting a new movie in a sun-soaked destination and her latest photo sparked a huge reaction.



The Morning Show actress looked right at home with the waves crashing behind her in an image she shared on Instagram.

Jennifer wasn't alone in the shot as she had arms around her good friend, Adam Sandler.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston films her health hack

The star wore a cute, flowery kimono and white shorts. Her hair was loose and she sported a pair of sunglasses and some new bangs too.

She also posted a video from the set in Hawaii and all of her fans agreed the location was stunning. Jennifer captioned the post: "Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2."

"My favorite duo," wrote one fan, while another added: " I loved the first of these movies."

More said they thought the beach and palm trees looked idyllic and others asked when the movie would be out.

Jennifer is back on set with Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2

While Jennifer is now far from her home in Los Angeles working on this movie project, she recently shared other exciting career news - she dropped her beauty brand, Lolavie.

The public trademark filing revealed that LolaVie will eventually cover a wide range of beauty items including body lotions, skin and haircare, soaps, nail care, and candles.

Jennifer has launched her own beauty brand Lolavie

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," said Jennifer, in a social media post: "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you."

The 52-year-old continued: "So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we're paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

