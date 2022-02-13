Jennifer Aniston wows in leg-lengthening gold trousers for special occasion

Jennifer Aniston is the golden girl of TV and film and now she's proven it in a pair of daring gold tassel trousers.

SEE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

The star celebrated her 53rd birthday on Friday and she took to Instagram the next day to thank her fans for all the well wishes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston flaunts her long legs in party-ready rousers

"Thank you all so much," she wrote. "I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here, I love you."

The Friends actress included a short video clip of her posing in her statement trousers. She smiled for the camera as she wiggled her foot to let the tassels do their thing.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she announces major news

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration

The star's age baffles fans as she looks so good

Celebrity pals and fans alike were blown away with Jennifer's outfit choice and the comments section was full of love for the star and her party look.

Amanda Kloots penned: "Happy birthday to you," and Lily Collins wrote: "Happy happy birthday!! Sending all the love! [love heart emojis]."

"THE BEST PANTS! Happy birthday," a fan added, and another also took note of the fun garment: "Party pants! Happy birthday gorgeous."

Others were left astounded by the actress' age. "How can you be 53? I can't believe it," one remarked.

Jennifer lives in Bel Air - and her home is epic

The clip could have easily been shot at the star's impressive Bel Air mansion which she purchased in 2011 for $21million. The jaw-dropping property comes complete with luxurious features such as breathtaking views, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar inside the living room.

At the time of buying it, the star enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.