Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has bravely broken her silence following the devastating death of her son, Jamal.

It was reported on Sunday night that the 31-year-old had passed away suddenly. Now Brenda has confirmed the hearrbreaking news and spoken about the cause of his death.

In a statement shared with Good Morning Britain on Monday, Brenda shared: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

Brenda pictured with her two children

Her message continued: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran. He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

The star said Jamal had passed away after a sudden illness

A huge number of tributes have been paid to Jamal following his death, including a post from Brenda's Loose Women co-star Saira Khan.

"I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died. I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies," she said.

"I met @jalamedewards whilst filming a children's show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents. R.I.P young man. You were a bright shining light here on earth. Now you will shine brightly in the sky."

