Jane McDonald thrills fans as she reveals exciting future plans - and they're invited The former Loose Women star is on the move

Jane McDonald sparked excitement among her social media followers on Wednesday when she shared what she has planned later this year.

Taking to Twitter, the multi-talented star shared some beautiful island images, which she captioned: "Join me on holiday! I’ll be performing at the Akti Imperial Deluxe Resort on the beautiful island of Rhodes in May 2022."

She continued: "I’ll be taking my band and backing singers with me and I hope you’ll come and join us. It’s going to be a fantastic week!"

Jane's fans were delighted by the news, with many rushing to sign up for the experience.

One wrote: "That will be absolutely brilliant so beautiful and stunning always Jane xx." Others agreed: "Already booked with both my best friends!! Looking forward to it so much," and: "I'm very excited. I've never been to Greece everyone says it's beautiful."

Jane is no stranger to travelling the world, having shot to fame when she starred in BBC docudrama The Cruise back in 1998.

Jane invited her fans to join her in Greece

While continuing her singing career, she has made several other series that have allowed her to indulge in her love of travel.

Most recently, the former Loose Women panellist has been filming in the Caribbean for a new TV show but she hinted at her return to the UK in a new message posted to social media last week – while posing in the most incredible surroundings!

Jane shared a photo of herself to Twitter that showed her smiling on a hotel balcony, looking sun-kissed with her hair styled in large, loose waves.

The star is known for her love of travel

The view behind her looked like paradise, featuring a sandy beach, aquamarine sea and stunning palm trees. The stylish star looked as lovely as ever in an oversized white T-shirt over a maxi blue striped skirt with sandals.

Jane captioned the image: "I'm really enjoying the Caribbean sunshine - it's going to feel very cold when I get back home! #Caribbean #wintersun #Travelshow."

