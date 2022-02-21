Loose Women's Denise Welch and Saira Khan heartbroken for Brenda Edwards after son's tragic death Jamal was 31 years old

Brenda Edwards' Loose Women colleagues have rallied around her after it was revealed on Sunday night that her son Jamal, 31, had passed away.

Whilst Brenda is yet to publicly confirm the news and break her silence, friend Denise Welch was one of the first to react, revealing her heart ached for her.

"My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can't bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother," she tweeted.

Soon after, former Loose Woman Saira Khan, interrupted her family holidays to post a lengthy statement, in which she confessed she was "devastated".

Jamal visited his mother's show, Loose Women, late last year

"I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died. I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies."

She continued: "I met @jalamedewards whilst filming a children's show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents.

"R.I.P young man. You were a bright shining light here on earth. Now you will shine brightly in the sky."

Brenda posing with her son Jamal and daughter Tanisha in 2006

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

Jamal's last Instagram post paid tribute to Ed on his birthday and called him his "life brother".

"Happy Birthday to the OG, Ed. Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you've been mates a long time when you lose count on the years! Keep smashing it & inspiring us all G!"

In 2014, Jamal was appointed an MBE for services to the music industry and he was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.