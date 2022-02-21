Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares heartbreaking personal post

Jay Blades has taken to social media in memory of Jamal Edwards, sharing a poignant message in memory of the 31-year-old.

The sad news of Jamal's untimely death was revealed on Sunday night. His mother, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, is yet to comment and Jamal's cause of death has not been confirmed.

The Repair Shop star Jay shared a close-up photo of Jamal smiling and holding up his MBE, which he received for his services to the music industry. He wrote: "Rest In Peace @jamaledwards. My heart is with your family."

The post resonated with his fans. "Hold your loved ones extra tight. Such a sad loss and far too soon," one wrote. "Utterly heartbreaking and devastating," said another. A third simply wrote: "Tragic, there are no words."

Jay paid tribute to Jamal following his untimely death

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

Jamal with his mother, Brenda Edwards

A huge number of tributes have been paid to Jamal following his death, including a post from Brenda's Loose Women co-star Saira Khan.

"I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died. I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies," she said.

"I met @jalamedewards whilst filming a children's show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents. R.I.P young man. You were a bright shining light here on earth. Now you will shine brightly in the sky."

Denise Welch, meanwhile, told her fans: "My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can't bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother."

