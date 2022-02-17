Loose Women's Saira Khan shares big family news - sparks major fan reaction

Saira Khan has taken to Instagram to share some very sweet news with her fans.

The former Loose Women star is a proud mum to two children – Zac and Amara – and it was her daughter who took centre stage in her post.

WATCH: Saira Khan’s daughter Amara undergoes a major transformation

Saira, 51, shared a video showing the 10-year-old getting her long hair cut so she could donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

Writing in her caption, proud Saira explained: "Amara has been growing her hair for nearly 6 months because she wanted to donate it to the amazing charity @officiallittleprincesstrust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Saira is a proud mum of two

"She was so excited and a huge thank you to Sheyda @sheyda_beauty who did the honours and cut Amara's hair. Here's the whole process.

"Amara's now growing for donation number 2 in about 6 months time. Amazing to know Amara's hair will bring joy and confidence to another young person."

The star with her husband, Zac and Amara

Fans and famous friends were quick to applaud Amara's decision. "She looks AMAZING!! Well done Amara!!" wrote Ulrika Jonsson, while a second follower added: "Having worked with children on cancer treatment who received wigs, I know how much joy they bring. Thank you to Amara & thank you for encouraging others to do the same."

"Wow, what a lovely thing to do," said a third. "Well done Amara, what an angel you are and inspiration to other young people. Your hair looks beautiful." And a fourth echoed: "Well done Amara, you absolute star, what a thoughtful thing to do. your hair looks beautiful, so grown up."

Saira and Steven adopted Amara when she was a newborn

Saira and her husband Steven adopted Amara when she was a tiny baby. In a birthday post dedicated to her daughter last year, Saira shared a photo of the moment they first met and wrote: "10 years ago I travelled to the Edhi Orphanage in Karachi Pakistan to adopt a little girl. This is the moment I met my daughter.

"Electricity ran through my body and fused us together. As soon as our eyes met and locked I knew I wanted to love and care for her everyday of my life. We named her Amara meaning immortal and peaceful."

