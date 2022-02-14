Kaye Adams tends to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. But she gave a rare insight at the weekend when she shared a candid confession with her fans.

Loose Women star Kaye, 59, took to Twitter on Saturday with a funny question for her followers.

She wrote: "Is it a bad thing when you start to eye up your (male) partner's pants and think 'they look really comfy?'" Myleene Klass was among those to reply. "Literally just done the same thing myself!" she confided.

"That made me laugh! It's not something that appeals to me yet but give it time…" one follower remarked, while a second joked: "Only if it's the other way round would that be concerning!" A third asked: "This gave me a much needed laugh; is this a topic for discussion on LW?!"

Kaye is not married but she has been in a long-term relationship with tennis coach Ian Campbell for some 26 years. Together, they share two daughters together, Charley, 19, and 15-year-old Bonnie.

Scottish star Kaye has previously said the couple feel no need to tie the knot – but admitted she wasn't completely opposed to the idea. "When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down," she told the Mirror in 2016.

"He's an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married."

She then concluded: "If Ian wants to pop the question and I get a decent ring and a good holiday out of it I wouldn't say no!”

