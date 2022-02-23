Kelly Osbourne mourns sad death – advices fans to take action before it's too late The star shared the message on Instagram

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she has lost someone "very dear" to her on Tuesday. Ozzy and Sharon's daughter shared the heartbreaking message on her Stories and advised her fans to show their loved ones that they care before it's too late.

Kelly wrote in her Stories: "I lost someone very dear to me today. Never forget to tell your loved ones that you love them. You never know when it will be your last chance."

Her message was written alongside a moving quote that read: " Love is stronger than death even though it can't stop death from happening.

"But no matter how hard death tries, it can't separate people from love. It can't take away our memories either. In the end, life is stronger than death."

Kelly revealed the sad news on Tuesday night

Kelly was no doubt consoled by her new partner, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The 37-year-old shared a picture of them together on Tuesday at a hospital, where Sid was receiving medical assistance to resolve a knee issue.

The couple went public with their relationship in January. Kelly confirmed her romance with the 45-year-old after teasing his identity on social media for several days.

However, on his birthday, Kelly finally shared a picture of them together.

Kelly and Sid went public with their relationship in January

"Happy birthday baby," Kelly wrote alongside the snap showing them smiling.

Kelly wore a tee that featured Sid in his Slipknot gas mask, while the musician wore a tee and Balenciaga jacket.

Days earlier Kelly had posted pictures of herself with an unmasked Sid posing for intimate photos, including one which saw the pair cuddling and another with Sid kissing her cheek.