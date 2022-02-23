Michelle Pfeiffer shares breathtaking beachside snapshots The Scarface actress is making the best of warmer weather

Michelle Pfeiffer has been taking advantage of the warmer weather, and showed fans what she'd gotten up to over the day in her latest social media post.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer is the picture of elegance in sheer black dress

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her day at the beach, starting off with a selfie in a straw hat, sunglasses, a jacket, and her hair tied into two braids.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off her gym toned body in her home gym

She then added several other pictures of the interesting items she'd found on the beach, including twisted branches, a rather horrifying rock formation, and even coral.

Michelle ended her adventure with another picture of herself, this time of her shadow reflecting on the sand, making her appear to be almost 10-feet tall.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer extends heartfelt support to Regina King following tragic loss

She captioned her post: "Nature's Museum," and many of her fans and friends took to the comments to gush over the natural wonders.

Helena Christensen commented: "Always open always free," while her sister-in-law Rona Pfeiffer also wrote: "What a visual…truly magnificent."

Michelle showed off the fascinating items she uncovered during her beach outing

A fan added: "Love these pics xx," with a second saying: "Have fun, what a wonderful place," and a a third writing: "Nature is my favorite museum, these pictures are so beautiful."

The actress is enjoying some of nature's wonders before she gets thrust back into the entertainment world for her upcoming release, the Showtime series First Lady.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares pictures from bittersweet reunion with rarely seen sisters

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer dons powerfully chic all-black outfit for star-studded affair

The anthology drama will be analyzing the lives of three White House First Ladies, those being Michelle Obama, played by Viola Davis, Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson, and Michelle portraying Betty Ford.

According to Showtime: "The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.

The actress will star in Showtime's First Lady

"Through interweaving storylines so intimate it's as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.