Michelle Pfeiffer dons powerfully chic all-black outfit for star-studded affair

Michelle Pfeiffer knows what it means to exude confidence and style with her fashion, and her latest red carpet look is one of her best in that regard.

The actress appeared at The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment event, for which she donned a black suit.

The full ensemble from Celine featured a black top with a deeply plunging neckline that she paired with a matching set of pants and a blazer.

She let her hair down and embraced the power that the outfit gave as she had all eyes on her during the event when she took to the stage.

Michelle was responsible for honoring fellow actress Selma Blair with the Equity in Entertainment Award at the affair and paid tribute to her on social media.

She shared a snapshot of the two on the carpet and one of her look itself, writing in the caption: "I had the honor of presenting the Equity in Entertainment Award to the amazing @selmablair at the @hollywoodreporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment. Thank you @celine for the beautiful power suit."

Michelle stunned in a power suit as she honored Selma Blair at the event

Selma responded to the post with some beautiful words of her own, saying: "This was the biggest honor of my life in this town. Loved every minute of our time. Thank you from the whole of my heart."

Many celebrities raved over Michelle and Selma as well, with Julianna Margulies writing: "Gorgeous," Helena Christensen saying: "Both of you [heart emojis]," and Diane Keaton simply adding a flurry of heart emojis.

Fans were in love too, as one commented: "PERFECTION MICHELLE!! Love you," and another wrote: "Suits are made for you, you look amazing."

The Scarface star's appearance comes not long after she revealed the looks for her role in the Showtime series The First Lady.

The actress recently revealed the first looks from The First Lady

She took to social media to share pictures of her look as former First Lady of the United States Betty Ford, featuring a 70s style short hairstyle with subtle brown highlights. And fans were quickly obsessed.

