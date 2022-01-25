Michelle Pfeiffer is the picture of elegance in sheer black dress The star has an exciting upcoming project

Michelle Pfeiffer is radiant in a new photo shared to Instagram Stories. The bombshell actress was captured in a coy pose sporting a waist-accentuating sheer black dress by designer Ulla Johnson.

"I just love this dress," noted Michelle, who added a little more edge to the flowy, long dress by pairing it with some black leather combat boots.

The Scarface actress routinely wows her fans on Instagram, frequently sharing stunning selfies and nostalgic throwbacks.

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer discovers her cat's unusual habit

Her most recent throwback post captured a young Michelle in a sharp, bright white suit with a matching wide-brimmed hat, a styled bob and large cat-eye sunglasses.

The star let her fans in on a little secret about the iconic Scarface look, admitting that she bought the fabulous sunglasses at a drugstore.

Michelle Pfeiffer looks radiant in sheer black dress.

A slew of fans and celebrities alike raved over the iconic picture, with even actress Rita Wilson – who is married to Tom Hanks – commenting: "Defined an era, and then some." Amber Valetta called Michelle "the epitome of cool sexy woman" while others wrote back lines of the legendary character the actress is dressed up as in the image.

The 63-year-old most recently appeared in Wes Anderson's latest film, French Exit. Her next appearance is as Betty Ford, President Gerald Ford's wife, in Showtime's new television series, First Lady.

Michelle Pfeiffer posts throwback picture of herself in Scarface.

The new series has a star-studded cast, as it portrays different First Ladies of different presidencies and eras. Aaron Eckhart will star alongside Michelle as Gerald Ford, with Dakota Fanning playing their daughter, Susan.

Other stars slated to appear in the series are Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Michelle Pfeiffer reveals sneak-peek of new series.

Michelle teased fans with a first look of the series on her Instagram, looking totally transformed in a teal velvet suit and old-school curled hair. Fans commented how delighted they were that the actress is back on the screen, and noted the uncanny resemblance between the star and the First Lady she plays.

