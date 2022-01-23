Michelle Pfeiffer extends heartfelt support to Regina King following tragic loss Regina's son passed away at the age of 26

Michelle Pfeiffer took to social media to extend her heartfelt support for a fellow Hollywood star following a truly devastating loss.

The actress shared her condolences for fellow actress Regina King after the tragic loss of her son Ian Alexander Jr. on Saturday.

She shared one of Regina's photos with her late son on her own Instagram Stories, writing: "Sending love @iamreginaking to you and your family. I am so sorry for your loss," with a broken-hearted emoji.

Seven Seconds star Regina shared the tragic news just days after her son's birthday and issued a heartfelt statement to People magazine.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian was her only child and she shared him with her ex-husband, record producer, Ian Alexander Sr. He had been following in his father's musical footsteps and was a DJ.

Michelle shared her support for Regina following the loss of her son

While being a single parent was tough for Regina, she said Ian was her pride and joy and her proudest achievement.

They were incredibly close and Ian adored his famous mother. They often made red carpet appearances together and at the 2019 Golden Globes he gushed to E! News about their bond.

"She's just a super mom," he told the outlet. "She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It's really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with."

Michelle rarely shares personal posts on social media, and her support for her fellow actress came soon after her most recent post in a while, a candid selfie from home.

The actress most recently shared an in-closet selfie

The Scarface star posted the picture of herself in her closet donning a pair of sunglasses, writing: "Sunny CA in my @michaelkors shades. Actually…I'm clearly in my closet."

