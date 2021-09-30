Michelle Pfeiffer delights fans with incredibly rare photo of her children The actress is a proud mom of two

Michelle Pfeiffer has taken to Instagram to share an incredibly rare family photo with her 2.1 million followers.

The 63-year-old star posted a throwback photo showing her with her two children, son John and daughter Claudia as she paid tribute to her “two rascals”.

In the black-and-white image, Michelle is looking directly at the camera and smiling with her arms wrapped around her kids who are giggling. She proudly wrote: "I know, I'm late recognizing National Daughter & Son Day. John & Claudia. I love these two rascals.

"From the moment they were born they gave me and continue to give my life a depth of meaning beyond measure. 18 months apart. Best friends. Inseparable."

Michelle shared a sweet throwback snapshot of Claudia and John

Fans were delighted by the snapshot - and the sweet sentiment. "You always - rightly so - protected their privacy," wrote one. "It's always an appreciated joy when you share pics of them with us now that they are grown."

"You're blessed to have them, Michelle. And they're blessed to have you as their mother," a second remarked.

The star pictured with her family

Michelle shares her children with husband David E. Kelley. The couple tied the knot in 1993; at the time, the star had entered into private adoption proceedings and in March that same year adopted newborn daughter Claudia. The little girl was christened on Michelle and David’s wedding day.

In 1994, Michelle gave birth to the couple's son, John Henry Kelley II - named after his maternal grandfather.

Michelle and David have been happily married since 1993

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2007, Michelle spoke about those early days with David, 65, and their immediate foray into parenthood.

"The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met. So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," she shared.

"So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

