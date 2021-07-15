Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with her youthful glow in throwback picture Take us back to 1978, please

Michelle Pfeiffer gave us the throwback to fatally destroy all throwbacks this Thursday with a picture that took us back a cool few decades.

The actress shared a still on Instagram from one of her early acting gigs that showcased just how much of a beauty she really is.

She posted a picture from her very first job as an actor on the show Fantasy Island from the 70s and 80s.

She appeared in a 1978 episode of the show titled "The Island of Lost Women/The Flight of Great Yellow Bird" and played a character named Athena.

"Fantasy Island. My first acting job. Got my SAG card! My line was: 'Who is he, Naomi?'” was what she captioned the picture, which showed her character wearing a headband and a flowy white dress, bathed in a glow that isn't just from the 1970s TV filter.

Michelle's first acting role was a bit part in a 1978 episode of Fantasy Island

Several of her fans and colleagues were intrigued by the picture. Selma Blair commented, "No!!! Really? This is very exciting," and makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen wrote, "But you made it sound like Shakespeare!"

Michelle's fans were truly enamored with the picture, leaving comments like, "This face was made for the silver screen. Such a timeless beauty."

Many of them even wanted to know who Naomi really was. While the actress didn't answer that, she did appear in a future episode of the show in 1981, after having made appearances in several other TV shows and two feature films.

The actress has teased the coming of her Ant-Man character, Janet Van Dyne

It was in 1982 that the Dark Shadows actress had her first big break, starring in Grease 2, and then achieving international fame when she starred in Brian De Palma's masterpiece, Scarface.

Her most recent role will be her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which she has shared information about with her fans, even posting her intense workout routine for it.

