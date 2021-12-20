Michelle Pfeiffer shares pictures from bittersweet reunion with rarely seen sisters The power of three

Michelle Pfeiffer gave fans an insight into how she spent her weekend, revealing that she was able to reconnect with family she hadn't seen in a while.

She shared snapshots of her reunion with her two younger sisters, Dedee and Lori, as all three were able to get together for the first time in over six months.

However, all wasn't perfect, as she also added that they only had 24 hours together and were determined to make the best of it.

The three smiled for the camera while sitting at a restaurant, and the set included another shot of Michelle with Lori, both in their masks. Michelle also has an older brother, Rick.

The actress captioned the shots: "Reunited and it feels so good. Over 6 months since we've seen our sis. Less than 24 hours together and cherish every second."

Fans loved seeing the trio together and remarked on how beautiful they all looked, with fellow actress Octavia Spencer inundating them with heart emojis.

One commented: "Happy holidays to the Pfeiff sibs," and another said: "All that matters, enjoy yourselves ladies! [clapping emojis]"

Michelle reunited with her two sisters for a brief period of time

A third wrote: "Very beautiful picture..so much positive energy," with one adding: "Blood will always be thicker than water!"

The Dangerous Liaisons star revealed more of how she would be making her holidays this year worthwhile with a peek under her Christmas tree.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a picture of her gifts, which she'd wrapped using reusable fabric consisting of bright red and pale gold.

She wrote: "Wrapping all my gifts in reusable fabric this year! And I'm having so much fun!!! Can also use scarves or tablecloths that need a new home. #sustainableXmas."

The actress revealed that she was embracing a sustainable Christmas

Fans loved the idea, and so did her celebrity friends, including Julianne Moore, Selma Blair, Helena Christensen, Rita Wilson, and Naomi Watts, who all voiced their approval in the comments.

