Paris Hilton stuns in revealing sparkly dress after 8-week honeymoon

Paris Hilton was straight back to business after returning from her epic, eight-week globe-trotting honeymoon.

The 40-year-old – who married Carter Reum in a lavish three-day affair in November – touched down in New York City for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and she looked gorgeous!

Paris showed off her holiday tan in a sparkly green turtleneck dress that featured a dangerously thigh-high slit that showcased her endless legs.

The newlywed teamed her Giuseppe di Morabito number with a pair of nude Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and accessorized with some bedazzled fingerless gloves and her pet chihuahua Diamond.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, Paris' fans went wild for her eye-catching look, with one commenting: "You look so perfect!"

Paris showed off her honeymoon tan

A second said: "Looking like a goddess in green," and a third added: "WOW stunning! Obsessed with that green."

Paris appeared on the show to discuss her Peacock series, Paris in Love, which will feature her blissful wedding day – complete with multiple dresses and a star-studded guest list – during the show's finale episode on 27 January.

Their big day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, was attended by everyone from Nicole Richie to Kim Kardashian and featured performances from Demi Lovato and Paula Abdul.

Fans went wild for Paris' green designer dress

Just days after their lavish wedding, Paris and Carter jetted off on honeymoon and visited some of the most luxurious destinations in the world, including the Maldives, Bora Bora, and the British Virgin Islands.

The couple kick-started the trip in Bora Bora, where they stayed at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort, another dreamy honeymoon destination where they enjoyed romantic boat trips, dinner dates, and swimming.

They even had a stop in London, where Paris shared sweet photos of herself and Carter exploring the sights along with the caption: "Travelling the world with you for our honeymoon over the past weeks has been a dream come true."

