Paris Hilton celebrates wonderful family news after honeymoon with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton was on cloud nine after honeymooning in the Maldives with her new husband, Carter Reum, and on Tuesday they welcomed some baby news.

The star - who recently returned from her lengthy getaway - posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after her sister, Nicky Hilton, revealed she's expecting her third child.

Alongside a throwback photo with her sibling, she wrote: "I'm so so happy for my sister @NickyHilton and her husband James on the announcement of their third child on the way! You are the best mom and I love being an aunt to your two beautiful angels, and can't wait to meet your new baby! Love you all so much."

Nicky and her husband, James Rothschild, confirmed their pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE magazine.

She and her financier husband, 37, will welcome their third child this summer, but they are yet to reveal the baby's sex.

Nicky and James are already parents to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, five, and Theodora Marilyn, four.

Paris shared a sweet post to celebrate her sister's pregnancy

Paris has been open about her own hopes of becoming a mother and in January 2021 she said she and Carter had begun the IVF process.

The hotel socialite announced they were trying to conceive a baby - or two!

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Paris said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.

She shared the reason behind her decision to start in vitro fertilization, insisting it was "the only way" she could have "twins that are a boy and a girl".

Paris and Carter married in November

Paris added that it was her friend, Kim Kardashian - who has two children via a surrogate - who gave her the information and introduced her to her doctor.

"I'm happy that she told me that advice," the star said. During the podcast, Paris confirmed she has already had her eggs retrieved.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times."

She added: "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

