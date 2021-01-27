Paris Hilton is ready for motherhood and taking all the necessary steps to get there and now she's sharing more exciting news with her fans.

On Tuesday, the hotel socialite, 40, announced she was going through IVF to conceive a child - or two - with her boyfriend, Carter Reum.

Then, in the midst of her baby revelation, she took to Instagram with something else she couldn't help but share.

Paris revealed she's trying for a baby with boyfriend Carter Reum

This time it was about her second baby… her business. Paris revealed she has new Paris Hilton merchandise available for Valentines Day and teased it alongside a photo of herself in a slinky dress

Just hours before, she had surprised her fans with the news she was trying to get pregnant.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Paris said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.

She shared the reason behind her decision to start in vitro fertilization, insisting it was "the only way" she could have "twins that are a boy and a girl".

Paris was also excited to share her collection's Valentine's Day special

Paris added that it was her friend, Kim Kardashian - who has two children via a surrogate - who gave her the information and introduced her to her doctor.

"I'm happy that she told me that advice," the star said.

During the podcast, Paris confirmed she has already had her eggs retrieved.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times."

Paris is ready to be a mum

And doing it with her boyfriend by her side made it that much easier.

"Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time."

They are now looking forward to hopefully becoming parents soon with Paris concluding: "I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life.

"Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

