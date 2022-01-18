Paris Hilton's culinary dreams suffer major setback after wedding The hotel heiress had a Netflix show, Cooking with Paris

Paris Hilton has been delivered some disappointing news while on her epic globe-trotting honeymoon.

The 40-year-old – who is currently on week nine of her honeymoon following her wedding to Carter Reum in November – has had her Netflix show, Cooking with Paris, canceled after just one season. According to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service opted not to renew the series, which premiered in August 2021 with six episodes.

The culinary program saw Paris try her hand at a variety of recipes, including blue marshmallows and turkey, while armed with bejeweled gloves and a diamond-studded spatula.

There were plenty of famous faces who joined Pairs in the kitchen as her celebrity sous chefs, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Paris isn't letting the news spoil her vacation though. On Monday, she shared several photos of herself lapping up the sunshine while horseback riding on the beach in Anguilla.

Paris was joined by Kim Kardashian in one episode

The newlyweds have been visiting some of the most luxurious honeymoon destinations in the world and rang in the New Year in the Maldives after visits to Bora Bora and the British Virgin Islands.

The couple kick-started the trip in Bora Bora, where they stayed at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort, another dreamy honeymoon destination where they enjoyed romantic boat trips, dinner dates, and swimming.

Paris shared some snaps from her honeymoon stop in Anguilla

They even had a stop in London, where Paris shared sweet photos of herself and Carter exploring the sights along with the caption: "Travelling the world with you for our honeymoon over the past weeks has been a dream come true."

They jetted off just days after their lavish wedding, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! in November. The star-studded event was attended by everyone from Nicole Richie to Kim Kardashian and featured performances from Demi Lovato and Paula Abdul.

