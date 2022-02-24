Euphoria's Maude Apatow supported by famous dad ahead of show's finale Fans can't believe it's already the finale of Euphoria on Sunday

Maude Apatow was born into a family of actors so it comes as no surprise that she's one of the stars of hit show Euphoria.

And ahead of the finale on Sunday, her famous father Judd Apatow showed his support for his daughter in a tongue-in-cheek comment posted on Instagram.

Last weekend, Maude wrote on Instagram: "SUNDAY!!! @euphoria," to which her dad replied: "I will watch right after I finish Yellowstone."

VIDEO: Euphoria season two in a nutshell

What's more, the official Yellowstone account then replied to Judd's remark, replying: "We support these priorities."

Maude is the oldest daughter of Judd and Leslie Mann, and has a younger sister, Iris.

The pair grew up on movie sets and have both starred in a number of their dad's comedy films, including Knocked Up and This Is 40.

Maude shares a close relationship with filmmaker dad Judd Apatow

What's more, a camera was rolling a lot of the time during their childhood. "A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," Judd told People.

"I would sit next to her and her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting."

Maude is the daughter of Judd and actress Leslie Mann

He added: "I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, 'Great, we'll use that in the movie! That's a real moment of hostility," he said.

Judd added that years later, Iris was shocked to find out that her dad had used footage of her actually crying.

The actress plays Lexi in the hit HBO show

"So one might say, bad parenting," he joked. Maude plays Lexi in the hit show, and has grown close to drug dealer Fezco, played by Angus Cloud.

The pair have a mass fan base who have coined them Fexi, and in real life, the pair are just as close.

"Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it," she told Entertainment Weekly.

