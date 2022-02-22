Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira stuns in curve-hugging bikini on sun-soaked vacation The actress plays Kat Hernandez in the HBO series

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira sent her fans into a tailspin by highlighting her incredible curves in some sizzling swimwear during a sun-soaked trip to Bora Bora.

The actress – who plays Kat Hernandez in the HBO series – looked phenomenal as she showcased her figure in a bright pink bikini while sitting on a dock overlooking the crystal-clear water beneath her before sharing a slow-mo video of herself jumping in.

In one cheeky photo, she revealed the sunburn on her derriere as she swapped out her matching pink bandeau top for a skimpy green string version.

Another image saw her modeling a floral print, cropped wetsuit as she reclined on a sunbed revealing her flawless, makeup-free complexion while sipping on a Piña colada in a nod to her character, who gained weight by drinking endless virgin Piña colada's while on a family holiday as a child.

A third image showed Barbie had swapped her swimwear for an animal print top that featured a low-cut halterneck design which she teamed with a pair of skintight black pants and a beige bucket hat.

Barbie highlighted her curves in a gorgeous pink bikini

Other images revealed she had enjoyed boat trips, snorkeling and jet-skiing while away in the South Pacific. Captioning her slew of saucy snaps, Barbie wrote: "burnt cheeks in bora bora wow what a week."

Fans were quick to react to the jaw-dropping photos, with one responding: "The most beautiful B in the world." A second said: "She's Brazilian... that's why she's beautiful." A third added: "Rocking and serving us beauty."

Despite Barbie being an advocate for body positivity, she has been open about struggling with "self-love".

Barbie stayed at the Four Seasons in Bora Bora

She said earlier this month: "I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet.

"I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me."

The 25-year-old added: "I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn't exist."

