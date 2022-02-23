Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher's lakeside selfie gets fans talking The actress was with her husband Nick Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher teased fans with a sweet lakeside photo during a date night with her husband and she was inundated with comments.

The Sweet Magnolias actress was cozying up to her pro-baller in the snapshot as they both threw their heads back laughing.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares dreamy swimming pool selfie

A fire roared in front of them, but it was Nick's clothing which ammused JoAnna the most.

She captioned the post: "I just asked Nick if he would be willing to burn his socks."

JoAnna drew attention to her husband Nick's socks

JoAnna was referring to her husband's bold, blue and white socks which he'd teamed with a pair of shorts.

Her fans posted crying with laughter emojis and commented: "To be fair, they are some howling socks, although I wore something similar yesterday," and, "this pic makes me so happy hahaha."

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter appears in Sweet Magnolias - details

Others took the opportunity to weigh in on the athlete's cameo in his wife's show.

He played a smooth-talking event guest who hit on JoAnna's character, Maddie Townsend.

JoAnna and Nick share two children together

Fans commented: "So cute that he did a cameo in sweet magnolias …. My little yankee heart felt so proud."

JoAnna and Nick began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2010. They walked down the aisle in Palm Beach, Fla., on 11 December 2010.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking hospital photo

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares her delight at Sweet Magnolias latest achievement

The couple have two daughters, Emerson, eight, and Sailor, five, and are incredibly supportive of each other's careers.

Sweet Magnolias may be renewed for a third season

Just ahead of season 2 of JoAnna's Netflix show, Nick took to Instagram to announce the wait was almost over!

Sweet Magnolias fans have recently been reacting to the finale of the show, which ended on a huge cliffhanger, just like the first season.

While a third season hasn't been announced yet, fans are hopeful that there will be one to tie up all the loose ends.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.