Hairy Bikers star Si King 'splits from Australian fiancée' Michele Cranston The couple had been planning to marry this year

Hairy Bikers star Si King has reportedly split from his fiancée Michele Cranston following a long-distance romance.

Si, 54, had previously shared that he was set to marry the Australian chef this year - but according to the Mirror, the couple have decided to go their separate ways.

WATCH: The Hairy Bikers make a delicious steak and ale pie

Si and Michele first met in 2018 when the TV star was filming in Australia. He went on to pop the question during a romantic meal in California and ahead of the pandemic had been flying Down Under every month to see his bride-to-be.

He later told The Mail on Sunday: "It's a long journey! If you're going to fall in love don't fall in love with someone in Australia!"

Michele is a Sydney-based food stylist and cook

In a 2019 interview with The Mirror, Si further revealed: "We get married in 2021 and I'll be commuting from Australia for work, so that'll be interesting. It's been a long-distance relationship for a very long time now so we'll be seeing a lot more of each other."

It would have been Si's second marriage. He was previously married to wife Jane for 27 years and together they share three sons. Despite their split, they remain close friends. "We lost each other," Si confessed in 2016. "Jane was focused on the family and I was focused on work."

Si had been travelling to Australia every month before the pandemic

Si's co-star and close friend Dave Myers - the other half of the Hairy Bikers - will no doubt be on hand to offer support.

The 64-year-old - who famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with pro partner Karen Hauer - married his Romanian girlfriend Liliana Orzac in 2011 and is a step-father to his wife's two children.

Dave pictured with his wife, Liliana

Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than 20 years having first met on the set of a Catherine Cookson adaptation. Dave joined the BBC straight after graduating, working as a makeup artist specialising in prosthetics. Si, meanwhile, was employed as a First Assistant Director and Locations Manager for film and TV - including the Harry Potter film franchise.

