Nicole Scherzinger shows off incredible muscular physique in leopard bikini - VIDEO

The singer, 43, can be seen in two different looks, the first one shows her in white leggings a matching bralette as the sun is about to set. As the video transitions, cutting to a scene where the sun has almost disappeared behind the horizon, Nicole can then be seen in a gorgeous leopard-print bikini, showing off her incredible muscular body.

WATCH: Nicole dazzles in leopard-print bikini

Fans rushed to comment on the impressive clip, which saw her pretend to draw an arrow and shoot it towards the sun.

"Literally said wow out loud," one said of the brief clip, whilst a second added: "That body man."

The singer recently posed in a gorgeous pink number

"Looking absolutely stunning," wrote a third, whilst a fourth praised her the quality of the video, writing: "The best one so far."

Nicole's fans are no strangers to incredible video montages. Just last week, she caused a stir when she unveiled a bold new look.

The singer posted a transformation video that began with the makeup-free star wrapped in a towel and pulling on her long brunette hair.

She could then be seen winking at the camera as the video cuts to a scene showing Nicole with a chic bob, curled into loose waves, made all the more glamorous by her choice of red lipstick. "This is your sign to try out a new hairstyle," Nicole captioned the clip, tagging her hairdresser, @dimitrishair.

Nicole, 43, loves staying fit and is often pictured on hikes

Fans rushed to comment on her stylish look – although some admitted they were confused by the video. "OH MY GOD IM SO SORRY, if Nicole's hair is short don't assume she cut it - normally it's a wig," one remarked.

A second confessed: "The last time she wore a short wig I too cut my hair, only to find out it was a wig a few days later [broken heart emoji]."